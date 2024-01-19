Advertisement
Sport

Connacht complete Champions Cup campaign this evening

Jan 19, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Connacht complete Champions Cup campaign this evening
Connacht complete their Investec Champions Cup pool 1 campaign this evening.

They need a big bonus point win over Bristol Bears to preserve their slim hopes of making the knockout phase.

Bristol are coached by former Connacht boss Pat Lam, and have ex-Connacht players AJ MacGinty and Kieran Marmion in their matchday squad tonight.

Kick-off at the Sportsground is at 8.

There’s action in Munster’s pool as well tonight, with Glasgow hosting Toulon.

Leinster, Munster and Ulster meanwhile will name their teams later for their games tomorrow with Leicester, Northampton and Harlequins respectively.

