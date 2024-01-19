Connacht complete Champions Cup campaign this evening

Connacht complete their Investec Champions Cup pool 1 campaign this evening.

They need a big bonus point win over Bristol Bears to preserve their slim hopes of making the knockout phase.

Bristol are coached by former Connacht boss Pat Lam, and have ex-Connacht players AJ MacGinty and Kieran Marmion in their matchday squad tonight.

Advertisement

Kick-off at the Sportsground is at 8.

======

There’s action in Munster’s pool as well tonight, with Glasgow hosting Toulon.

Leinster, Munster and Ulster meanwhile will name their teams later for their games tomorrow with Leicester, Northampton and Harlequins respectively.