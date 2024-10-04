Advertisement
Sport

Connacht at Scarlets tonight in URC

Oct 4, 2024 07:23 By radiokerrynews
Connacht at Scarlets tonight in URC
Bundee Aki and Jack Carty make their first starts of the season for Connacht tonight

Pete Wilkinsï¿½ side have crossed the Irish Sea to play Scarlets in the URC.

Elsewhere tonight, Cardiff play host to Glasgow Warriors.

