Connacht and Munster name teams for New Year's Day clash

Connacht and Munster have named their teams for their URC interpro at the Sportsground on New Year's Day.

Tony Butler comes in at outhalf, in one of seven changes for Graham Rowntree's side.

Conor Murray is his halfback partner, with Jack Crowley and Craig Casey rested for Monday's clash.

Tadhg Beirne switches to the second row in place of the injured Edwin Edogbo.

Connacht have made six changes from last Friday's defeat to Ulster.

Caolin Blade and JJ Hanrahan are back in the side.

Cathal Forde comes in at 13.

Full Munster details:

There are seven personnel changes and one positional switch from the side that faced Leinster four days ago as hooker Eoghan Clarke makes his first start for Munster.

Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the side with Fineen Wycherley back from a shoulder injury as Academy out-half Tony Butler, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Jeremy Loughman also slot into the starting XV.

There is a positional switch for Gavin Coombes as he moves into the back row.

Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start in an unchanged back three.

Scannell and Antoine Frisch partner up in midfield with Murray and Butler in the half-backs.

Loughman, Clarke and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Wycherley and Beirne in the engine room.

Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side with Hodnett making his 50th Munster appearance.

Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Seán O’Brien and Academy winger Shay McCarthy are the backline replacements.

In line with IRFU player management guidelines, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley were unavailable for selection.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tony Butler, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Eoghan Clarke, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jack O'Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Seán O'Brien, Shay McCarthy.