Connacht Rugby has confirmed the province's interprovincial derby against Munster in Castlebar in March is a sell-out.

Over 25-thousand tickets have been sold for the URC match, which will take place at MacHale Park.

Connacht's previous attendance record is nine-thousand, one-hundred and 20, set at a Champions Cup fixture in 2011.

Advertisement

The game, which takes place on March 29th, is eight days before Mayo play Sligo in the Connacht football championship at the same venue.