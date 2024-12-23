Advertisement
Sport

Connacht against Munster confirmed for MacHale Park

Dec 23, 2024 11:00 By radiokerrysport
Connacht against Munster confirmed for MacHale Park
Connacht Rugby has confirmed their interprovincial derby against Munster in the URC next March will be played at Castlebar's MacHale Park.

It's the first-time a competitive Connacht fixture will be played in Mayo in the professional era.

The game at the home of Mayo GAA takes place on Saturday, March 29th with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Mayo are due to host Sligo at the same venue in the Connacht football championship the following weekend.

Robbie Henshaw has signed a two-year contract extension with Leinster and the IRFU.

The 31-year-old centre first played for Leinster in 2016 and has since scored 20 tries in 93 games.

At international level, Henshaw has 77 Ireland caps and has also featured for the British and Irish Lions.

The new deal will see Henshaw remain at Leinster until the 2027-28 season.

