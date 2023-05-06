Connacht advance in URC; Munster hoping to do likewise

Connacht got the better of a tight affair in Belfast last night to reach the semi-finals of the URC.

Jack Carty kicked all of their points in a 15-points to 10 win over Ulster.

Connacht will face either the DHL Stormers or the Vodacom Bulls in those semi-finals.

The South African sides meet this afternoon in a re-run of last season’s final.

Tadhg Beirne makes his first appearance for Munster since January in their quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors this evening.

There’s a 7.35 start at Scotstoun.

While Luke McGrath captains a much-changed Leinster as they welcome the Cell C Sharks to the Aviva from 5.