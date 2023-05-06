Advertisement
Sport

Connacht advance in URC; Munster hoping to do likewise

May 6, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Connacht advance in URC; Munster hoping to do likewise Connacht advance in URC; Munster hoping to do likewise
Share this article

Connacht got the better of a tight affair in Belfast last night to reach the semi-finals of the URC.

Jack Carty kicked all of their points in a 15-points to 10 win over Ulster.

Connacht will face either the DHL Stormers or the Vodacom Bulls in those semi-finals.

Advertisement

The South African sides meet this afternoon in a re-run of last season’s final.

Tadhg Beirne makes his first appearance for Munster since January in their quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors this evening.

There’s a 7.35 start at Scotstoun.

Advertisement

While Luke McGrath captains a much-changed Leinster as they welcome the Cell C Sharks to the Aviva from 5.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus