Confusion surrounding Spurs Europa Conference League game

Dec 9, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
There is confusion surrounding Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League game against Rennes which was scheduled for tonight.

Tottenham announced yesterday that the game would not take place following 8 positive coronavirus cases among players at the club.

But the Athletic are reporting that UEFA are expecting the fixture to take place as scheduled.

Spurs have closed their first team training centre and their game against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday is in doubt.

In the Europa League tonight, Celtic play Real Betis, Leicester are away to Napoli, Rangers go to Lyon and it's West Ham versus Dinamo Zagreb.

