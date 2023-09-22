Advertisement
Sport

Confirmation Dupont suffers facial fracture

Sep 22, 2023 12:46 By radiokerrysport
Confirmation Dupont suffers facial fracture
The French Rugby Federation has confirmed Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture during last night's 96-nil Pool A win for the hosts against Namibia at the World Cup.

France are two weeks away from their final Pool game against Italy and three weeks out from a quarter-final.

In the tournament today, Argentina play Samoa in Pool D in Saint Etienne from 4.45.

All 33 Ireland players trained this morning at the captain's run in Paris.

Andy Farrell's side take on South Africa tomorrow evening in a pivotal clash in Pool B.

