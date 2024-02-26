Advertisement
Sport

Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé review

Feb 26, 2024 12:44 By radiokerrysport
Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé review
Pictured is Corca Dhuibhne at Gallarus 2 pitch who competed in the intermediate ladies cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place all over West Kerry at the weekend.
Share this article

Enjoying the Lidl Comórtaas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament at Gallarus in West Kerry at the weekend are (L to r) Betty Ní Chonic, Kathleen Jordan and Edel ÚI Chiobh‡in from Gallarus.

Advertisement
Members of the MKL Gaels LGFA team taking part in the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé which took place at the weekend in West Kerry. L to R: Caoimhe Evans, Claire O'Sullivan, Liam Flood, Emma Tagney, Maeve Rochford, Mairead Lehane and Niamh Broderick.

Scartaglin supporters enjoying the Lidl Comórtaas Peile Páidí Ó Sé GAA football tournament in West Kerry at the weekend was (L to r) Ann Boyle, Melissa O'Callaghan and Anna Kerins.
Advertisement

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Ó Sé presents Dublin's St Anne's captain Sam Blood with the junior men's cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place all over West Kerry at the weekend.

Advertisement
Limerick's Galbally GAA club who won the junior men's final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place all over West Kerry at the weekend.

London's Round Towers were crowned the junior ladies cup champions at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place all over West Kerry at the weekend.
Advertisement

London's Round Towers Captain Roisin Kelly being presented with the junior ladies cup by Debbie O’Neill, Lidl at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place all over West Kerry at the weekend.

Advertisement
Pictured is Tipperary's Cahir GAA club who reached the final of the junior men's cup, losing to Galbally of Limerick at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football tournament which took place at the weekend.
It’s 35 years since the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé began and there is no stopping this juggernaut of a GAA club festival with over 600 players playing football, socialising and filling up hotels and BnB’s across the Dingle Peninsula last weekend, a huge economic boast to the area during the off-season.

As usual, some well-known people were part of the line-up including former Down 1994 All-Ireland winning captain DJ Kane who managed Cooley Kickhams in the senior men’s cup, Multi All-Ireland winning Dublin all-star Lyndsey Davey who lined out Skerries Harps in the junior ladies cup, Dublin legend Joe McNally, who managed St. Anne's to victory in the intermediate men's cup and Johnny B O’Brien of The Two Johnnies who was player/manager whose native Cahir GAA of Tipperary lost the junior men’s final by one point to Galbally of Limerick.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said; “We are thrilled to keep driving forward Páidí’s vision to attract new people to the peninsula every year to play Gaelic football. It’s a big organisational and financial undertaking and special mention has to go to Lidl, our title sponsor. They have really changed the ladies game in Ireland and have been with us for six years now, which shows their commitment to our national sport. We also have strong partners in Dooctor.ie, Medel healthcare, EJMenswear.ie, Udaras Na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit who see the value of being part of one of the most well- known GAA club tournaments in the country.”

Pádraig Óg Ó Sé continued, “Our volunteers and locals clubs who give us their pitches are vital and the goodwill is unreal from everyone involved to make this happen annually.”
There was no silverware for Kerry clubs this year. Corca Dhuibhne, Scartaglin and MKL lined out in the ladies intermediate round-robin competition. Corca Dhuibhne had a winning start beating Ballymore of Longford 4-6 to 1-3 but fell to St. Maur’s of Dublin 2-11 to 4 points. On the other side of the draw, Kerry’s MKL and Scartaglen lost out on their matches to Sligo’s Eoghan Rua, the eventual winners of the cup who beat St. Maur’s of Dublin in the final by 3-4 to five points. Scartaglen did get a victory in their final round-robin match, beating MKL by 2-8 to 2-2.

Daingean Uí Chúis lost out in the junior ladies first round to eventual cup winners Round Towers of London by 1-10 to 0-2.

Galbally of Limerick beat Kerry’s Beale, last year’s champions, in the junior men’s cup straight semi-final after extra time by 2-14 to 2-9 in Castlegregory. Galbally went on to beat Johnny B’s Cahir of Tipp by a single point on a scoreline of 2-8 to 13 points.

St. Anne’s of Dublin, managed by Dublin footballing legend Joe McNally won the intermediate men’s final, beating Ballycumber of Offaly 4-20 to 2-9.

In the senior men’s final, Clane of Kildare coasted to victory this one against Courtwood of Laois by 5-10 to 6 points while last year’s ladies senior cup winners CLonguish of Longford lost to Burrishoole of Mayo by 13 points to six points.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Georgia Tech coach hails contribution of Kerry punter
Advertisement
Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023
England beaten by India
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus