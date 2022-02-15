Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé launched

The Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé returns this year, with matches taking place across the Dingle Peninsula from the 25th to the 27th of this month.

14 counties across the four provinces will take part in the 33rd edition of the tournament, including 20 adult men’s and ladies club teams.

The festival, supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, has attracted over 17,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

Advertisement

The six team senior ladies’ competition is made up of Ratoath Meath, Corca Dhuibhne Kerry, Longford’s Clonguish, Newbridge Sarsfields Kildare, Caltra Galway and Ballyroan Abbey Laois.

In the Junior Ladies’ competition, there are two Kerry clubs; Annascaul/Castlegregory and Dingle. Dublin is represented through St Vincent’s B and the group is completed by Mullingar Shamrocks of Westmeath.

The men’s six senior team competition features Listry, Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses, Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchel’s; Galbally and St Kieran’s from Limerick and Carberry Rangers of Cork.

Advertisement

The Junior Men’s competition includes Tipperary’s Loughmore Castleiney, Arva of Cavan, Lispole and Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street B.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said; “You can’t keep a good thing down. We are thrilled to get back on our feet and maintain Páidí’s vision to host a major GAA club gathering in West Kerry every year. When restrictions opened up, we received a flood of interest from clubs wondering would we be going ahead and we are pleased to have secured club representatives from all over Ireland in a matter of weeks.”

Advertisement

Pádraig Óg Ó Sé continued; “A special mention is due to Lidl who are in the fifth year of their partnership with us and who have contributed enormously to promoting ladies’ football in the country having recently extended their LGFA sponsorship up to 2025. We are grateful to our local partners Lee Strand Milk, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Údarás na Gaeltachta who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that fashion retailers EJMenswear of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family, as well as McKeever Sports are partnering up with us to ensure it will be a weekend to remember.”

Michael Collins, Sales Operations Manager with Lidl Ireland said; "We are delighted to continue our partnership with this year’s Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé for a fifth year. We are committed to supporting and promoting women in sport and this sponsorship ties in with our overall strategy, having recently announced an extension of our partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association through to 2025 which brings a total commitment of €10 million investment in 10 years of sponsorship.”