Community Shield honours for Liverpool

Liverpool have their first piece of silverware ahead of the new season after winning the Community Shield with a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez all scored for the FA Cup holders against the Premier League champions.

The game was played in Leicester due to Wembley being used for this afternoon's Women's Euro final between England and Germany.

Advertisement

There's one game in the English Championship today.

Sunderland start life back up in the second tier with a home game against Coventry.

Kick off at the Stadium Of Light is at 12pm.