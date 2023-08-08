Advertisement
Sport

Colombia set up England showdown

Aug 8, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Colombia set up England showdown
Colombia have beaten Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne to advance to the quarter finals of the Women's World Cup.

Catalina Usme scored for Colombia six minutes into the second half.

They'll play European champions England in the last eight.

