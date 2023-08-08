Colombia set up England showdown

Colombia have beaten Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne to advance to the quarter finals of the Women's World Cup.
Catalina Usme scored for Colombia six minutes into the second half.
They'll play European champions England in the last eight.
Advertisement
Colombia have beaten Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne to advance to the quarter finals of the Women's World Cup.
Catalina Usme scored for Colombia six minutes into the second half.
They'll play European champions England in the last eight.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus