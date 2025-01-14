Collopy confirmed as assistant manager of Kerry FC

Chris Collopy has been confirmed as assistant manager of Kerry FC.

He joins the Kingdom from Galway United, where he was first team coach.

Tonight, Kerry are away to Killarney Celtic from 7:30 in a fundraiser for the family of the late Philip O’Sullivan.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy firstly discusses his backroom team

Shamrock Rovers have signed former Cork City midfielder Matt Healy on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old Ireland under-21 international departs Royal Francs Borains to sign for the Hoops.

He scored 4 goals in 43 matches from central midfield with the Belgian second tier side.

Healy played in both divisions here with Cork City after leaving the academy at Ipswich Town.