Advertisement
Sport

Collopy confirmed as assistant manager of Kerry FC

Jan 14, 2025 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Collopy confirmed as assistant manager of Kerry FC
Kerry FC v Bohemians in the third round of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Chris Collopy has been confirmed as assistant manager of Kerry FC.

He joins the Kingdom from Galway United, where he was first team coach.

Tonight, Kerry are away to Killarney Celtic from 7:30 in a fundraiser for the family of the late Philip O’Sullivan.

Advertisement

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy firstly discusses his backroom team

Shamrock Rovers have signed former Cork City midfielder Matt Healy on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old Ireland under-21 international departs Royal Francs Borains to sign for the Hoops.

Advertisement

He scored 4 goals in 43 matches from central midfield with the Belgian second tier side.

Healy played in both divisions here with Cork City after leaving the academy at Ipswich Town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tallaght to host Ireland's opening match of Women's Nations League
Advertisement
Suspected A-C-L injury for Arsenal striker
MTU Kerry resume Sigerson Cup campaign tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Tallaght to host Ireland's opening match of Women's Nations League
Prayer Meeting in Scartaglen on Sunday January 19th
Kerry webinars for Mission 2025
Upgrade works to access Beale Strand beach substantially completed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus