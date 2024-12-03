Advertisement
Sport

Collingwood confirm departure of Aishling Sheridan

Dec 3, 2024 11:32 By radiokerrysport
Collingwood confirm departure of Aishling Sheridan
Collingwood have confirmed the departure of Aishling Sheridan.

The Cavan native made her professional debut for the club in 2020, but spent the past season on the inactive list.

