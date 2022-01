Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned a suspected positive test for Covid-19 and will miss their Premier League match against Chelsea tomorrow.

Pep Lijnders will take charge while Klopp is isolating.

Three other staff members have also tested positive, but Liverpool have not asked for the game to be postponed.

We spoke to Colin O'Grady a Liverpool fan about their form this season and asked him if Klopps absence will affect Liverpool's clash with Chelsea tomorrow: