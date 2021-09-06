Coleman out of clash with Serbia

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Serbia tomorrow.
The defender picked up a hamstring issue in Saturday's draw with Azerbaijan.
Fulham's Cyrus Christie has been called into the squad.
Advertisement
Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Serbia tomorrow.
The defender picked up a hamstring issue in Saturday's draw with Azerbaijan.
Fulham's Cyrus Christie has been called into the squad.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus