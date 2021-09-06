Advertisement
Sport

Coleman out of clash with Serbia

Sep 6, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Coleman out of clash with Serbia Coleman out of clash with Serbia
Share this article

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Serbia tomorrow.

The defender picked up a hamstring issue in Saturday's draw with Azerbaijan.

Fulham's Cyrus Christie has been called into the squad.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus