Coco Gauff first through to the Women's semi-finals

Coco Gauff is the first player through to the Women's Singles semi-finals at the French Open.
The 2022 finalist came from behind to win by 2 sets to 1 against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.
The American has yet to win a Grand Slam event and will play the winner of the match currently in play; Defending champion Iga Swiatek v Czech - Markéta Vondrousova.
Later - in the men's draw, second seed Jannik Sinner takes on Grigor Dimitrov.
And world number three Carlos Alcaraz faces ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.