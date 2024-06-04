Coco Gauff first through to the Women's semi-finals

Coco Gauff is the first player through to the Women's Singles semi-finals at the French Open.

The 2022 finalist came from behind to win by 2 sets to 1 against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

The American has yet to win a Grand Slam event and will play the winner of the match currently in play; Defending champion Iga Swiatek v Czech - Markéta Vondrousova.

Later - in the men's draw, second seed Jannik Sinner takes on Grigor Dimitrov.

And world number three Carlos Alcaraz faces ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.