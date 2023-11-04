Cobh v Waterford today in Play-off final

Cork City’s opponents in the promotion-relegation will be revealed this evening.

Their own Turner’s Cross ground is the venue for the playoff final clash of Waterford and Cobh Ramblers.

Kick-off is at 5.

Shelbourne came from 2-nil down at the break last night to book a return to European football.

Aided by a Luke Heeney red card, Damien Duff’s side were 4-2 winners away to Drogheda.

That means Bohemians need to win the FAI Cup to claim a European place - they signed off on the league season with a 4-nil defeat of Cork City.

Pat Hoban scored what will likely be his final goals for Dundalk in a 5-1 victory at UCD.

Champions Shamrock Rovers finished the season with a 4-2 defeat of Sligo Rovers.

While Cup finalists St. Pat’s lost 3-nil away to Derry City.