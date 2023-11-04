Advertisement
Sport

Cobh v Waterford today in Play-off final

Nov 4, 2023 09:56 By radiokerrysport
Cobh v Waterford today in Play-off final
Share this article

Cork City’s opponents in the promotion-relegation will be revealed this evening.

Their own Turner’s Cross ground is the venue for the playoff final clash of Waterford and Cobh Ramblers.

Kick-off is at 5.

Advertisement

Shelbourne came from 2-nil down at the break last night to book a return to European football.

Aided by a Luke Heeney red card, Damien Duff’s side were 4-2 winners away to Drogheda.

That means Bohemians need to win the FAI Cup to claim a European place - they signed off on the league season with a 4-nil defeat of Cork City.

Advertisement

Pat Hoban scored what will likely be his final goals for Dundalk in a 5-1 victory at UCD.

Champions Shamrock Rovers finished the season with a 4-2 defeat of Sligo Rovers.

While Cup finalists St. Pat’s lost 3-nil away to Derry City.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster host Dragons today
Advertisement
Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP
7 changes for Munster to take on Dragons
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster host Dragons today
Events taking place in Kerry this weekend
29 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus