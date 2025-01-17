Advertisement
Cobh provide opposition for Kerry tonight in Munster Cup

Jan 17, 2025 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Conor McCarthy, First Team Head Coach of Kerry FC. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Kerry FC’s competitive season gets underway tonight.

They go up against Cobh in the last 16 of the Grandons Toyota Munster Senior Cup.

The Kingdom have home advantage for the 7.30 kick-off.

