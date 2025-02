It’s Cobh for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

The Kingdom are away for the 7.45 kick-off.

Waterford and champions Shelbourne meet in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Both teams go into the game at the R-S-C hoping to make it two wins from two.

Derry City host Bohemians, St Pat's go to Galway United and Drogheda United take on Sligo Rovers.