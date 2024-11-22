Advertisement
Sport

Clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals

Nov 22, 2024 11:54 By radiokerrysport
Clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals
Premier League clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals.

Manchester City and Aston Villa were amongst the 4 teams who were against the changes to Associated Party Transaction regulations.

An independent panel found aspects of the Premier League's rules to be unlawful earlier this year, following a lawsuit instigated by Manchester City.

Defender Alistair Johnston is intent on enjoying more success with Celtic after signing a new contract until the summer of 2029.

The Canada international has been with the Scottish Premiership champions since moving from MLS side Montreal in December 2022.

