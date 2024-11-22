Premier League clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals.

Manchester City and Aston Villa were amongst the 4 teams who were against the changes to Associated Party Transaction regulations.

An independent panel found aspects of the Premier League's rules to be unlawful earlier this year, following a lawsuit instigated by Manchester City.

Defender Alistair Johnston is intent on enjoying more success with Celtic after signing a new contract until the summer of 2029.

The Canada international has been with the Scottish Premiership champions since moving from MLS side Montreal in December 2022.