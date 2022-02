A last-gasp goal from Harry Ruddle helped Ballygunner claim a first-ever A-I-B All-Ireland club hurling title.

The substitute struck with the last puck of the game to help his side to a 2-17 to 1-19 win over Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny.

It's the first time a club from Waterford has claimed the All-Ireland crown.