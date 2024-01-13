Club hurling finals in Croke Park tonight

Croke Park hosts both the Junior and Intermediate Club Hurling finals this evening.

It’s Cork versus Kilkenny in both games, with St. Catherine’s facing Tullogher Rosbercon in the Junior decider from 5.

That’s followed by the Intermediate final meeting of Castlelyons of Cork, and Kilkenny’s Thomastown.

Longford advanced to the O’Byrne Cup final last night with a 2-14 to 1-14 win over Meath in Ashbourne.

Parnell Park hosts the other semi-final this afternoon, with Dublin up against Wexford.

Roscommon and London meet at the Air Dome tonight to decide who’ll play Galway in next week’s FBD League final.

Galway were 2-18 to 1-17 victors over Leitrim last night.

The Athletic Grounds hosts the first of this weekend’s McKenna Cup semi-finals, with Armagh up against Derry.