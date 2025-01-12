Club hurling champions to be crowned this afternoon.

The All Ireland Intermediate and Junior club hurling champions will be crowned this afternoon.

Cork's Watergrasshill come up against Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry of Galway in the intermediate decider at Croke Park from 2:30pm.

Before that, the junior final sees fellow Cork men Russell Rovers face Kilkenny's St Lachtain's at half past 12.

Meanwhile An Cheathru Rua await the winner of the All Ireland Junior Football semi final which is down for decision today.

Naomh Padriag Muff of Donegal take on Kilmurray of Cork for a chance to face the Galway men in the final.

That one throws in at 2pm in Parnell Park.

At the same time, St Marys and Queens meet in the first round of the Sigerson Cup.