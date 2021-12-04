Club Football Finals head Saturday local GAA fixtures list

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue this afternoon for the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

Na Gaeil and Beaufort face off at 1.45.

Killorglin today stages the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship final.

That’s between Sneem/Derrynane and Moyvane, at 1.45.

The Intermediate Relegation Final goes ahead between Ardfert and Currow in Castleisland at 1.45.

Advertisement

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Final

@ 2

Ballydonoghue v St Senans

Venue: Finuge

East Kerry Football

Tatler Jack U17 League Division 3 Final

Spa 0-11 Gneeveguilla 2-2

Timberland Kitchens and Floring

Under 15 Div 1 Final

Austin Stacks 0 - 10 Ardfert 0 - 06