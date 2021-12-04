Advertisement
Club Football Finals head Saturday local GAA fixtures list

Dec 4, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue this afternoon for the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship final.
Na Gaeil and Beaufort face off at 1.45.

Killorglin today stages the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship final.
That’s between Sneem/Derrynane and Moyvane, at 1.45.

The Intermediate Relegation Final goes ahead between Ardfert and Currow in Castleisland at 1.45.

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
@ 2
Ballydonoghue v St Senans
Venue: Finuge

East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack U17 League Division 3 Final
Spa 0-11 Gneeveguilla 2-2

Timberland Kitchens and Floring
Under 15 Div 1 Final
Austin Stacks 0 - 10 Ardfert 0 - 06

