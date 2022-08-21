Club Football Championships Sunday review

Main highlights from today:
-Templenoe and Rahillys into Senior Club semis; Relegation play-off for Stacks
-Intermediate Group 1 won by Beaufort with Gneeveguilla second; Relegation play-off for Ballydonoghue
-Intermediate Group 2 won by Legion with Laune Rgrs second; Relegation play-off for Dromid
-Junior Premier Group 1 won by Skellig Rgrs with St.Senan's second; Relegation play-off for St.Pat's
-Junior Premier Group 2 won by Annascaul with Ballyduff second; Relegation play-off for St.Michaels Foilmore