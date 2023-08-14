Club Football Championship Round 2 fixtures confirmed

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Rd 2:

1st named team at home

Group 1:

Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe Sun 20th @2pm.

Na Gaeil V Spa Sat 19th @7pm.

Group 2:

Dingle V Rathmore Sun 20th @2pm

Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahillys Sat 19th @7pm

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Rd 2:

1st named team at home

Group 1:

Glenbeigh/Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine Sat 19th @7pm

Beaufort V Gneeveguilla Sun 20th @2pm.

Group 2:

Fossa V St Marys Sun 20th @2pm

An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk Sun 20th @2pm

Group 3:

Currow V Kilcummin Sat 19th @7pm

Legion V Laune Rangers Sun 20th @2pm

Group 4:

Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds Sat 19th @7pm

Austin Stacks V John Mitchels Sun 20th @2pm.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Rd 2:

1st named team at home

Group 1:

Listowel Emmets V Ardfert Sun 20th @2pm

Skellig Rangers V Firies Sat 19th @7pm

Group 2:

Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott Sun 20th @2pm

Annascaul V Brosna Sun 20th @2pm

Group 3:

Keel V Listry Sat 19th @7pm.

St Senans V Churchill Sat 19th @7pm

Group 4:

St Pats Blennerville V Ballyduff Sun 20th @2pm.

Waterville V Dromid Pearses Sat 19th @7pm.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Rd 2 & Rd 3:

1st named team at home except where stated otherwise:

Group 1:

Tarbert V Scartaglin In Duagh Sat 19th @7pm

Finuge V Cromane In Na Gaeil sun 20th @2pm

Group 2:

Beale V Kilgarvan Sun 20th@2pm

Knocknagoshel V Renard Sun 20th @2pm

Group 3:

Cordal V Sneem/Derrynane In Glenflesk on Sat 19th @7pm

Duagh V Asdee In Clounmacon on Sun 20th @2pm

Group 4:

St Michael’s Foilmore V Valentia Sun 20th @2pm

Moyvane V Lispole Sun 20th @2pm.