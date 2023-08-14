Club Football Championship Round 2 fixtures confirmed

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Rd 2:
1st named team at home
Group 1:
Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe Sun 20th @2pm.
Na Gaeil V Spa Sat 19th @7pm.
Group 2:
Dingle V Rathmore Sun 20th @2pm
Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahillys Sat 19th @7pm
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship Rd 2:
1st named team at home
Group 1:
Glenbeigh/Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine Sat 19th @7pm
Beaufort V Gneeveguilla Sun 20th @2pm.
Group 2:
Fossa V St Marys Sun 20th @2pm
An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk Sun 20th @2pm
Group 3:
Currow V Kilcummin Sat 19th @7pm
Legion V Laune Rangers Sun 20th @2pm
Group 4:
Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds Sat 19th @7pm
Austin Stacks V John Mitchels Sun 20th @2pm.
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship Rd 2:
1st named team at home
Group 1:
Listowel Emmets V Ardfert Sun 20th @2pm
Skellig Rangers V Firies Sat 19th @7pm
Group 2:
Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott Sun 20th @2pm
Annascaul V Brosna Sun 20th @2pm
Group 3:
Keel V Listry Sat 19th @7pm.
St Senans V Churchill Sat 19th @7pm
Group 4:
St Pats Blennerville V Ballyduff Sun 20th @2pm.
Waterville V Dromid Pearses Sat 19th @7pm.
Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Rd 2 & Rd 3:
1st named team at home except where stated otherwise:
Group 1:
Tarbert V Scartaglin In Duagh Sat 19th @7pm
Finuge V Cromane In Na Gaeil sun 20th @2pm
Group 2:
Beale V Kilgarvan Sun 20th@2pm
Knocknagoshel V Renard Sun 20th @2pm
Group 3:
Cordal V Sneem/Derrynane In Glenflesk on Sat 19th @7pm
Duagh V Asdee In Clounmacon on Sun 20th @2pm
Group 4:
St Michael’s Foilmore V Valentia Sun 20th @2pm
Moyvane V Lispole Sun 20th @2pm.