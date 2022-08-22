Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Fixtures details have been confirmed for the Club Football Championship matches this coming weekend.

Games on Saturday will be at 6, and at 2.30 on Sunday, with first named at home unless otherwise stated.

Senior S/Finals

Sat

Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys

Templenoe v Dingle

Intermediate Qtr/Finals

Sat

Rathmore v Laune Rgs

Sun

Killarney Legion v Kilcummin

An Ghaeltacht v Gneeveguilla

Beaufort v Glenflesk

Intermediate Relegation Play-offs

Sat

St Marys v Dromid Pearses Waterville

Glenbeigh/G’car v Ballydonoghue Connolly Park

Junior Premier Qtr/Finals

Sat

Listry v Ballyduff

Ballymacelligott v St. Senans

Annascaul v Fossa

Sun

Skellig Rgs v Ardfert

Junior Premier Relegation Play-offs

Sun

Castlegregory v Waterville Glenbeigh

St. Mls/F’more v St Pats Blennerville Killorglin

Junior Qtr/Finals

Sat

Cordal v Finuge

Knocknagoshel v Sneem/D’nane

Sun

Firies v Scartaglen

Renard v Tarbert

In all instances there must be a winner on the day.