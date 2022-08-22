Advertisement
Sport

Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Aug 22, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed
Fixtures details have been confirmed for the Club Football Championship matches this coming weekend.

Games on Saturday will be at 6, and at 2.30 on Sunday, with first named at home unless otherwise stated.

Senior S/Finals

Sat
Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys
Templenoe v Dingle

Intermediate Qtr/Finals

Sat
Rathmore v Laune Rgs

Sun
Killarney Legion v Kilcummin
An Ghaeltacht v Gneeveguilla
Beaufort v Glenflesk

Intermediate Relegation Play-offs
Sat
St Marys v Dromid Pearses Waterville
Glenbeigh/G’car v Ballydonoghue Connolly Park

Junior Premier Qtr/Finals

Sat
Listry v Ballyduff
Ballymacelligott v St. Senans
Annascaul v Fossa

Sun
Skellig Rgs v Ardfert

Junior Premier Relegation Play-offs

Sun
Castlegregory v Waterville Glenbeigh
St. Mls/F’more v St Pats Blennerville Killorglin

Junior Qtr/Finals

Sat
Cordal v Finuge
Knocknagoshel v Sneem/D’nane

Sun
Firies v Scartaglen
Renard v Tarbert

In all instances there must be a winner on the day.

