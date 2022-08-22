Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Fixtures details have been confirmed for the Club Football Championship matches this coming weekend.
Games on Saturday will be at 6, and at 2.30 on Sunday, with first named at home unless otherwise stated.
Senior S/Finals
Sat
Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys
Templenoe v Dingle
Intermediate Qtr/Finals
Sat
Rathmore v Laune Rgs
Sun
Killarney Legion v Kilcummin
An Ghaeltacht v Gneeveguilla
Beaufort v Glenflesk
Intermediate Relegation Play-offs
Sat
St Marys v Dromid Pearses Waterville
Glenbeigh/G’car v Ballydonoghue Connolly Park
Junior Premier Qtr/Finals
Sat
Listry v Ballyduff
Ballymacelligott v St. Senans
Annascaul v Fossa
Sun
Skellig Rgs v Ardfert
Junior Premier Relegation Play-offs
Sun
Castlegregory v Waterville Glenbeigh
St. Mls/F’more v St Pats Blennerville Killorglin
Junior Qtr/Finals
Sat
Cordal v Finuge
Knocknagoshel v Sneem/D’nane
Sun
Firies v Scartaglen
Renard v Tarbert
In all instances there must be a winner on the day.