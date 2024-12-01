Advertisement
Club football and hurling Championships review/preview

Dec 1, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrysport
Club football and hurling Championships review/preview
Na Fianna and Cuala made history last night by becoming the first clubs to win both the senior hurling and football titles in Leinster.

Luke Keating sent over a stoppage-time free to give Cuala a one-point win against St Mary's Ardee in a dramatic football final at Croke Park.

Colin Currie and Donal Burke scored 15-points between them as Na Fianna ran out six-point winners against Offaly's Kilcormac/Killoughey to seal a maiden Leinster hurling crown for Na Fianna.

There are three more provincial finals down for decision this afternoon.

Ballygunner are red-hot favourites heading into the Munster Hurling final at Semple Stadium, where they'll take on Sarsfields of Cork.

Ballygunner had 17-ponts to spare when the teams met last season, and the Waterford champions are seeking a fifth Munster title in-a-row.

Roscommon's Padraig Pearses will be hoping to land their second Connacht Football title in four years when they go up against Coolera-Strandhill of Sligo at Markievicz Park.

And the Ulster Hurling final pits Portaferry of Down against Cushendall's conquerors Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds.

An All-Ireland Club Ladies Football final date with Kilmacud Crokes is the reward for the winners of today's second semi-final between Clann Eireann and Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne have won the last seven Connacht tittles and make the trip to Armagh as they continue a pursuit of a fourth straight All-Ireland.

