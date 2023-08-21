Club Championship weekend fixtures revealed

Fixtures for the final round of group games in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championships have been revealed

In the senior

Group 1

Spa host Kenmare and Templenoe welcome Na Gaeil with both game fixed for 6:30 on Saturday

Group 2 takes centre stage on Sunday at 4 O Clock, with Rathmore hosting Crokes and Kerins O'Rahillys welcome Dingle

Intermediate

Group 1 will be played on Saturday at 6:30pm. Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Beaufort and Gneeveguilla host Glenbeigh Glencar

Group 2 has Glenflesk hosting Foss at 1:30 on Sunday while half an hour later, St Marys host Gaeltacht

Group 3 will be played out on Saturday, with Kilcummin hosting Legion from 4, while at 6 Laune Rangers welcome Currow to Killorglin

While Group 4 has Castleisland Desmonds hosting Austin Stacks from 1:30 while John Mitchels welcome Ballydonoghue from 2

Junior Premier

Group 1

Both games at 6:30 on Saturday - Firies host Listowel Emmets while Ardfert welcome Skellig Rangers

Group 2

Ballymac play Annascaul and Brosna welcome Castlegregory, both of those are scheduled for 4 o clock starts on Saturday

Group 3

Sunday at 1:30 will have Listry hosting St Senans and Churchill welcoming Keel

Group 4

Dromid Pearses are home to St Pats Blennerville and Ballyduff welcome Waterville, both throw in at 3:30 on Sunday

Finally in the Junior

2 O Clock starts on Sunday in Group 1

Tarbert host Cromane and Scartaglen welcome Finuge

Group 2 is on Saturday at 6:30

Reenard and Kilgarvan meet in Sneem while Beale meet Knocknagoshel in Moyvane

And one game in Group 3

Duagh meet Asdee in Clounmacon on Friday evening at 7