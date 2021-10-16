Advertisement
Sport

Club Championship semi-finals today/Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 16, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Club Championship semi-finals today/Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Club Championship semi-finals today/Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Na Gaeil and Castleisland Desmonds face off tonight in the semi-final of the Intermediate Club Football Championship. The tie takes place at 7 in Austin Stack Park.

The Intermediate Club Relegation Semi-Finals are on at 4 today:
John Mitchels v Currow in Castleisland
Ardfert v Laune Rangers @ Ballymac

Beaufort today hosts the opening Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi-Final. Gneeveguilla play St Michaels/Foilmore at 4 o’clock.

Advertisement

The Junior Premier Club Relegation Play-off Final is also at 4 today: Finuge versus St Pats Blennerville in Mountcoal

There’s a Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee this afternoon. Reenard and Firies meet at 4.

The first of the Novice Football Championship Semi-Finals is on at 4 in Cromane, between Sneem/Derrynane and Ballylongford.

Advertisement

County Minor Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
Games at 3
North Kerry v St Brendans @ Brosna
East Kerry v Austin Stacks @ Cordal

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne v Na Gaeil @ 4

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus