Club Championship semi-finals today/Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Na Gaeil and Castleisland Desmonds face off tonight in the semi-final of the Intermediate Club Football Championship. The tie takes place at 7 in Austin Stack Park.
The Intermediate Club Relegation Semi-Finals are on at 4 today:
John Mitchels v Currow in Castleisland
Ardfert v Laune Rangers @ Ballymac
Beaufort today hosts the opening Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi-Final. Gneeveguilla play St Michaels/Foilmore at 4 o’clock.
The Junior Premier Club Relegation Play-off Final is also at 4 today: Finuge versus St Pats Blennerville in Mountcoal
There’s a Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee this afternoon. Reenard and Firies meet at 4.
The first of the Novice Football Championship Semi-Finals is on at 4 in Cromane, between Sneem/Derrynane and Ballylongford.
County Minor Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
Games at 3
North Kerry v St Brendans @ Brosna
East Kerry v Austin Stacks @ Cordal
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne v Na Gaeil @ 4