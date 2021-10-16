Club Championship semi-finals today/Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Na Gaeil and Castleisland Desmonds face off tonight in the semi-final of the Intermediate Club Football Championship. The tie takes place at 7 in Austin Stack Park.

The Intermediate Club Relegation Semi-Finals are on at 4 today:

John Mitchels v Currow in Castleisland

Ardfert v Laune Rangers @ Ballymac

Beaufort today hosts the opening Junior Premier Club Football Championship Semi-Final. Gneeveguilla play St Michaels/Foilmore at 4 o’clock.

The Junior Premier Club Relegation Play-off Final is also at 4 today: Finuge versus St Pats Blennerville in Mountcoal

There’s a Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee this afternoon. Reenard and Firies meet at 4.

The first of the Novice Football Championship Semi-Finals is on at 4 in Cromane, between Sneem/Derrynane and Ballylongford.

County Minor Football Championship

Quarter-Finals

Games at 3

North Kerry v St Brendans @ Brosna

East Kerry v Austin Stacks @ Cordal

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 2

Corca Dhuibhne v Na Gaeil @ 4