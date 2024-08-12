Club Championship knockout fixtures confirmed

Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals
1st named team at home
Extra time & Winner on the day
Dingle V Kenmare Shamrocks Sat Aug 17th @ 6pm
Rathmore V Dr Crokes Sun Aug 18th @ 4pm
Intermediate Club Championship Quarter-Finals
1st named team at home
Extra time & Winner on the day
Kerins O Rahilly’s V Fossa Sat Aug 17th @ 6pm
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers Sun Aug 18th @ 1pm
Beaufort V Glenbeigh/Glencar Sat Aug 17th @ 5pm
Austin Stacks V Killarney Legion Sun Aug 18th @ 4pm
Junior Premier Club Championship Rd 2:
1st named team at home
Group 1:
Ardfert V Brosna Sun Aug 18th @ 1pm
Ballyduff V Firies Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Junior Premier Club Championship Rd 3:
1st named team at home:
Group 2:
St Senan’s V Ballymac Fri Aug 16th @ 7pm
Churchill V Reenard Sun Aug 18th @ 2pm
Group 3:
Keel V Annascaul Sun Aug 18th @ 1pm
Dromid Pearses V Listry Sat Aug 17th @ 6pm
Group 4:
St Pat’s Blennerville V Castlegregory Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Waterville V Currow Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Championship Rd 3:
1st named team at home:
Group 1:
Beale V Scartaglen Sun Aug 18th @ 2pm
St Michael’s Foilmore V Duagh Sun Aug 18th @ 2pm
Group 2:
Tarbert V Moyvane Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Kilgarvan V Cordal Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Group 3:
Skellig Rangers V Finuge Sun Aug 18th @ 2pm
Cromane V Asdee Sun Aug 18th @ 2pm
Group 4:
Lios Poil V Knocknagoshel Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm
Sneem/DerrynaneV Valentia Sat Aug 17th @ 6.30pm