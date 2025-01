Clovers make one change for tomorrow's clash with Welsh side Lightning in the Celtic Challenge Women’s competition.

Anna McGann comes in to start alongside Enya Breen in the centre.

Nine Munster players are named in that Clovers line up.

The Wolfhounds make several changes for their clash with Glasgow Warriors.

Erin McConnell has been handed a start at scrum-half, while Katie Corrigan will wear the number 14 shirt.