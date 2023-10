Clounmacon/Moyvane's Ladies Munster Junior Football Championship semi-final has been confirmed for Cappaquinn on Saturday.

They're to meet Na Déise at 2.

On Saturday week Rathmore are to meet Monagee from Limerick in the last four of the Intermediate Championship.

A day later in the last four of the Seniors Finuge/St Senans will host Ballymacarbry (Waterford) or Fethard(Tipperary) in Mountcoal.