Clones to host Donegal v Armagh

Clones will host next Sunday's All-Ireland football qualifier between Armagh and Donegal.

Cork will have home advantage for their meeting with Limerick on the same afternoon, due to a home and away arrangement between the counties.

Meanwhile, the other round two matches will be held as part of a double-header at Croke Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Roscommon versus Clare and Mayo against Kildare will both be at GAA headquarters.

==

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals will both take place on Sunday week at Croke Park.

Advertisement

Sligo's meeting with Cavan will throw-in at 1.45, while Offaly's meeting with Westmeath gets underway at 4pm.

==

MacHale Park in Castlebar is the venue for tonight's Connacht minor football final.

Advertisement

Mayo take on Galway with throw-in at half-seven.