Clonbrien Treaty ready to defend St Leger title

Aug 12, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrysport
The Graham Holland trained Clonbrien Treaty has booked his spot into the 2024 WillWeGo.com Irish St Leger final after winning his semi-final heat in serious fashion.

The defending champion will race from trap six on Saturday night, the same trap he won this prestigious title from last year. It’s a massive achievement to reach back-to-back finals and this son of Pestana – Clonbrien Millie is hitting top form at the right time for his local owners James & Muireann Murphy.

He showed terrific early pace from trap five, holding off a challenge from Knockeen Dazzler for much of the race. There was no catching him though and off the final bend Treaty ran on to win by 1½ lengths in a time of 29.50.

Kilkenny man Paul Hennessy qualified Barefoot On Fire and Jaytee Craze as they grabbed second and third place behind Treaty.

Ventry Faith won the second semi-final for trainer Owen McKenna and owner Padraig O’Murchu from Tralee. He ran the race of his life from trap two to win his first heat of the competition in a time of 29.47.

This son of Droopys Sydney – Ballycowen Lucy showed superb gears to take up the lead and held off a challenge from Hazelhill Bucko in the early stages. He went on to win by 1½ lengths with the Pat Buckley trained Coolavanny Otto grabbing second place. The Garry Dempsey trained Miami King was third.

