Clifford named Footballer of the Year

Kerry’s David Clifford is the PwC GAA Footballer of the Year.

He’s one of 4 Kingdom all stars, joined on the team by Tom O’Sullivan, Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Shea.

Fossa’s Clifford is now a five-time PwC Football All-Star after a season that saw him maintain his prolific high standards, not only in scoring but, also as exemplified by his deft overhead pass against Tyrone or visionary goal creating ball in the All-Ireland final against Dublin, as a supplier of sublime passes to others. Clifford is the first ever footballer crowned back-to-back Player of the Year and he joins fellow nominee Brian Fenton and Meath legend Trevor Giles as a modern-day two-time winner.

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has become the oldest player to win an All Star, at the age of 42. He’s one of 5 Dubs selected, Derry have received four, while Monaghan and Roscommon had one apiece.

Dublin’s dominance of the team is not without significance. Their history-making trio of Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy, who moved out on their own as winners of a record nine All-Ireland senior medals last summer, are also now PwC Football All-Stars for 2023.

In the case of Hill 16 hero Cluxton, he is now a seven-time All-Star with only Pat Spillane (nine) and Colm Cooper (eight) ahead of him and with Mikey Sheehy for company on seven in football’s roll of honour.

He was the GAA’s most decorated goalkeeper in All-Star history when he moved onto six awards ahead of John O’Leary and has an astonishing haul of achievements. The Parnells clubman holds the record number of championship appearances (119), with 71 clean sheets, was the first football goalkeeper to score the winner in an All-Ireland final (2011) and is the oldest winner, standing just a couple of weeks off his 42nd birthday. All this at the end of a year that began with Cluxton not part of the panel until his dramatic recall during the Leinster Championship.

Derry’s defensive rock Conor McCluskey and Kerry stalwart Tom O’Sullivan flank Dublin’s man marking ace Mick Fitzsimons. Gareth McKinless is acknowledged for his heavy workload and powerful running at centre back – so too, Monaghan star Conor McCarthy on the left wing with Dublin’s All-Ireland winning captain James McCarthy named on the right wing and collecting a fifth All-Star in the process.

Dubliner Brian Fenton’s All-Star tally moves to a remarkable six in midfield with Derry and Slaughtneil star Brendan Rogers a popular companion for him in the middle.

For the third year in a row, Paudie Clifford keeps it a family affair for the All-Stars by joining his brother in the team. Seán O’Shea’s importance to the Kingdom is recognised with the centre forward shirt, and at left half forward, Roscommon talisman Enda Smith is honoured as the first Rossie All-Star since 2001.

The sharp shooting inside line has David Clifford top of the right, joined by first time winner Shane McGuigan after his prolific year with Derry, and in the left corner Colm Basquel wins a first after his sensational season with the Dubs.

Aaron Gillane is the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year. Gillane, full forward on the PwC Hurling All-Stars, once again tormented defences and grabbing important scores in big games. He also brings yet more glory to the Patrickswell club who have a proud tradition of All-Star success and have also impressively supplied recent Hurlers of the Year in Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes.

The PwC Young Hurler of the Year award went to Clare’s All-Star nominee Mark Rodgers while Derry’s Ethan Doherty was voted Young Footballer of the Year by their peers after both caught the eye in campaigns that brought them to All-Ireland semi-finals

PwC Football All-Stars 2023

(Previous winning years in brackets)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) (2002, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2019)

2. Conor McCluskey (Derry)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) (2017, 2019, 2020)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry) (2019, 2021)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin) (2014, 2017, 2018, 2020)

6. Gareth McKinless (Derry)

7. Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)

9. Brendan Rogers (Derry)

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry) (2021, 2022)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kerry) (2019, 2022)

12. Enda Smith (Roscommon)

13. David Clifford (Kerry) (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

14. Shane McGuigan (Derry)

15. Colm Basquel (Dublin)

The PwC Football All-Star 2023 selectors are: Colm Keys (Irish Independent), Seán Moran (Irish Times), Marty Morrissey (RTÉ), John Fogarty (Irish Examiner), Pat Nolan (Irish Mirror), Karl O’Kane (Irish Star), Kenny Archer (Irish News), Micheal Clifford (Irish Daily Mail), Cian O’Connell (gaa.ie), Joanne Cantwell (RTÉ), Gráinne McElwain (GAAGO), Declan Bogue (the42.ie), Gordon Manning (Irish Times), Frank Roche (Irish Independent), Seán McGoldrick (Sunday World).

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year – David Clifford (Kerry)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year – Ethan Doherty (Derry)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year – Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year – Mark Rodgers (Clare)

