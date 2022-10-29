Clifford crowned Footballer of the Year

David Clifford capped an incredible year with being crowned Footballer of the Year.

The Kerry All Ireland-winner beat competition from Galway duo Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid.

Galway’s Jack Glynn was named Young Footballer of the Year.

Limerick’s All Ireland-winning wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes was crowned Hurler of the Year.

And in a year for defenders, Kilkenny corner-back Mikey Butler won the Young Hurler award.

Limerick dominated the Hurling All Star team of the Year, with seven players contained within.

Kilkenny came away with four All Stars, Clare took three, and Galway one.