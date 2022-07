The Aussie, Simon Clarke won today’s fifth stage of the Tour de France.

He pipped Taco van der Hoorn in a sprint into Arenberg near the Belgian border.

Wout van Aert retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, with a 13-second lead over Neilson Powless.

Meanwhile, former runner-up Primoz Roglic suffered a dislocated shoulder in a fall around 30-kilometres from home.