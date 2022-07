Darren Clarke is aiming to add a Senior Open title to his trophy cabinet this afternoon.

The 2011 Open winner has a share of the lead ahead of the final round at Gleneagles today.

He's on 9 under par alongside Paul Broadhurst of England and one shot ahead of the chasing pack.

Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is inside the top 5 and will tee off from 6 under par this afternoon.