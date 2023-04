Clare picked up their first win in the Munster under-20 hurling championship last night.

The Banner beat Waterford by 2-26 to 18 points at Fraher Field.

The two counties meet again tonight at the same venue in the minor competition.

The Connacht Minor Football Championship gets underway this evening.

Roscommon play Mayo and Sligo host Galway.

Both games throw-in at 6.30.