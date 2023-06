Clare are into the All Ireland senior hurling championship semi finals.

The Banner beat Dublin by 5-26 to 2-17 at the Gaelic Grounds and will play Kilkenny in the last four.

Tony Kelly scored a hat trick of goals in the victory.

In the All Ireland Camogie Championship, Tipperary defeated Wexford by 3-15 to 12 points.

Kilkenny ran out 3-14 to 11 point winners over Dublin.