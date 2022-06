Places in the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals are up for grabs at Croke Park.

Beaten Connacht finalists Roscommon are out of the championship after Clare snatched a late victory in the first qualifier of the evening.

Keelan Sexton scored 2-6 to give the Banner a last minute 2-15 to 1-17 win over the Rossies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo are taking on Kildare.