Clare Cryan confirms retirement from competitive diving

Clare Cryan has confirmed her retirement from competitive diving.
The 30-year-old secured Ireland's first-ever senior international medal earlier this year when she claimed bronze at the European Championships.
Advertisement
Clare Cryan has confirmed her retirement from competitive diving.
The 30-year-old secured Ireland's first-ever senior international medal earlier this year when she claimed bronze at the European Championships.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus