Sport

Clare Cryan confirms retirement from competitive diving

Oct 7, 2024 12:52 By radiokerrynews
Clare Cryan confirms retirement from competitive diving
Clare Cryan has confirmed her retirement from competitive diving.

The 30-year-old secured Ireland's first-ever senior international medal earlier this year when she claimed bronze at the European Championships.

