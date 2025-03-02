Advertisement
Sport

Clare beat Limerick

Mar 2, 2025 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Clare beat Limerick
Clare have picked up their first win of Division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League this evening.

David Reidy's goal was enough to see the All Ireland Champions past Limerick by 1-21 to 21 points.

The Banner remain bottom of the table but level on points with Wexford who have played a game more.

In Division 1B, Waterford needed a late rally to beat Dublin by 1-23 to 2-18.

Meanwhile Offaly came from behind to beat Westmeath 1-22 to 19 points and Carlow and Antrim played out a 1-21 to 2-18 draw.

