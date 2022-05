Clare and Limerick have played out a thrilling draw in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this evening.

Diarmuid Byrnes pointed with a last minute free meaning the teams shared the spoils with a 24 point to 1-21 draw in Ennis.

Gearoid Hegarty was sent off for the Treaty County late on.

Advertisement

The results today mean both Limerick and Clare will meet again in the Munster final.