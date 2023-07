Clare amateur Aine Donegan made a brilliant start to the women's US Open at Pebble Beach, carded a 3 under par round of 69 to lie one shot off the pace.

Cavan's Leona Maguire also fired an impressive 69.

The lead is held on 4 under by Xiyu Lin and HJ Kim.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power carded a 5 under par opening round at the John Deere Classic to lie 4 strokes off the pace.