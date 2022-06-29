Clann Eireann criticise the vilification of Tiernan Kelly

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will meet again on Thursday before deciding upon any punishments arising from the Galway-Armagh All Ireland senior football quarter-final.

The C-C-C-C met yesterday to go through referee David Coldrick's match report.

They've written to the Meath official seeking clarification around the red cards shown to Galway captain Sean Kelly and his Armagh counterpart Aidan Nugent.

Armagh GAA club Clann Eireann has criticised 'the vilification of Tiernan Kelly' on social media in the aftermath of the game.

They have asked for due process from the GAA in the wake of Kelly's apparent eye gouge attempt on Damien Comer at Croke Park.