Clanmaurice have won their 5th Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship title in-a-row.

The Kerry champions had four points to spare over Rinn of Waterford winning on a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-05 in Mallow.

Captain Patrice Diggin helped to get Clanmaurice over the line in the end with 2 late points as Rinn never gave up until the final whistle.