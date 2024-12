Clanmaurice today seek a return to the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship final.

In the last four at 2 they meet St. Brigid's, Laois @ Galtee Rovers.

Eddie Murphy, Clanmaurice coach

Advertisement

There's a repeat of the 2022 final when six-in-a-row Galway champions Sarsfields go up against Loughgiel Shamrocks in the senior semi-finals this afternoon.

New Munster champions, Clare's Truagh-Clonlara, take on Dublin's St Vincent's in the other semi.